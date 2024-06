NBU cuts net interbank currency sales by 19.5% to USD 723 million June 17-21

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) decreased the net sale of currency on the interbank foreign exchange market in the period from June 17 to 21 by 19.5% week over week to USD 722.57 million.

This follows from the NBU data, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

During the reporting week, the NBU bought USD 0.23 million at the interbank, while it sold USD 722.8 million.

The NBU did not buy or sell euros last week.

Since the beginning of the year, the NBU bought USD 115.88 million, while it sold USD 12,892.64 million.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2023, the NBU bought USD 219.85 million and sold USD 28,829.73 million on the interbank market.

The NBU did not buy or sell euros in 2023.

In 2022, the NBU bought USD 3,267.95 million and EUR 110.97 million at the interbank and sold USD 26,380.59 million and EUR 1,789.11 million.

In 2021, the NBU bought USD 3,690.7 million and sold USD 1,275.7 million on the interbank foreign exchange market.

The NBU introduced managed exchange rate flexibility on October 3, 2023.

The NBU abolished all currency restrictions on the import of works and services and allowed the repatriation of "new" dividends.