On June 23, the occupiers attacked the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv. It is known about 1 killed person.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Regional Military Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel.

"An enemy attack on a private housing. There is a fire in a garage and an outbuilding," he wrote.

One person was killed, the number of injured increased to five people.

"Unfortunately, there is no power supply in half of the city. The subway and ground electric transport have stopped. Now we are working on getting buses on the routes," said Mayor Ihor Terekhov on the air of the national telethon.

According to Terekhov, there were hits in two districts. These are the Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi Districts.

We will remind you that russian troops shelled Kharkiv yesterday, June 22. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that 3 people were killed and 19 were injured as a result of enemy guided air bombs hitting a residential building in Kharkiv.