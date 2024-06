More than 100 houses, hospital and pharmacies damaged in Vasylkiv by russian attack – mayor

More than 100 private houses and 6 high-rise buildings were damaged in Vasylkiv, Kyiv Region, which suffered a russian attack.

The mayor of the city Nataliia Balasynovych informed about this to the Espresso TV channel.

"The consequences are serious, we have more than 100 private houses, 6 high-rise buildings, a children's hospital, a polyclinic building, a maternity ward, a surgical building damaged. Administrative premises, pharmacies were damaged," she said.

The number of damaged buildings is not yet final, as reports from local residents are still coming in.

She noted that this is a significant damage to the community, and the most important thing is that there were no casualties as a result of the attack.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the night of June 23, the russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine with Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles. In total, the invaders fired three missiles.

Two residents of the Kyiv Region were injured as a result of falling missile fragments.

The press service of the State Emergency Service published photos taken at the place where the debris fell.