By the end of this month, the Cabinet of Ministers will begin to actively work on increasing taxes, in particular the military levy and value-added tax.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance and Tax Policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, announced this in an interview with the Espresso website.

According to him, the budget is currently being exceeded, but tax revenues are still insufficient.

"This is a very large amount of money that cannot be accumulated through point solutions or, say, even at the expense of unshadowing, because the resource from unshadowing is already being used. We already have an overrun of the budget, but this resource is not comparable to the needs that exist. How to cover these expenses, we expect a position from the Cabinet of Ministers," he says.

Hetmantsev emphasized that the situation is serious, and the expected proposals may be radical. He did not specify exactly which taxes could be increased, but hinted that the changes would be significant.