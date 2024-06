US forbids Ukraine to use its weapons on russian territory deeper than 100 km - WP

Ukrainian officials said that the United States prohibited Ukraine from firing more than 100 kilometers into russian territory.

The Washington Post reports this.

U.S. authorization to strike russian territory with certain U.S. weapons has led to a reduction in some russian attacks, but still prevents Ukraine from hitting key airfields deep inside russia, two Ukrainian officials said. These airfields are used by russian planes that drop guided bombs that cause the most damage to military and civilians.

Ukrainian officials said that the United States prohibited Ukraine from firing more than 100 kilometers into russian territory. American officials declined to specify the limits, but said the Ukrainians' claim of 100 km was incorrect.

"The U.S. has agreed to allow Ukraine to fire U.S.-provided weapons into Russia across where Russian forces are coming to attempt to take Ukrainian territory. This is not about geography or a certain radius, but if Russia is attacking or about to attack from its territory into Ukraine, Ukraine has the ability to hit back against the forces that are hitting it from across the border,” said a Pentagon spokesman, Maj. Charlie Dietz.

Ukraine is also allowed to use U.S.-provided air defense systems to strike Russian planes "if they’re about to fire into Ukrainian airspace," Dietz said.

One Ukrainian military official said the authorization to use American weapons to strike inside russia "has definitely changed things. The enemy has certainly felt it, especially directly on the front line."

But the official added: "Neither the range nor the category [of weapons] is sufficient."

Another Ukrainian official said that permission to strike inside russian territory "helped to reduce terror strikes against Kharkiv. That's why we say that [a] longer distance for us will help to reduce much more … Putin’s ability to continue this war."