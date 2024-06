We will not allow occupier to remain on our land - President Zelenskyy

On the anniversary of the start of the war between Nazi Germany and communist russia, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, made a speech about Ukraine's struggle for its will.

The address was published on the afternoon of June 22 by the President's official channel.

"We will drive out the Russian army and do everything to make the world despise Putin's new Nazism, as well as other totalitarian ideologies. We have already proven that we can win. The world sees that we can do it. And we must end this war fairly for Ukraine,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

He also thanked everyone who fights and works for Ukraine and life to win.

To his speech, on his social media page the President added photos taken by various combat units of the Defense Forces: the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar", Markiyan Lyseiko, the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade, the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade, the 71st Separate Hunting Brigade, the 23rd Separate Mechanized Brigade.