On the morning of June 22, explosions were heard in russian-occupied Donetsk, and smoke rose over the city.

The News of Donbas website informs about this with reference to the so-called head of the occupation administration of the city and social networks.

The russians reported in the morning that "the city is noisy" and that the shelling may repeat.

Local residents also talked about the explosions, and local Telegram channels wrote that "there is a hit in the Petrovskyi District" of Donetsk.

It is currently unknown what kind of explosions these were.