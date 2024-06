Share:













On Saturday, media reported that there was an explosion at a thermal power plant in Kyiv, the Kyiv City State Administration denies this.

The press service of the Kyiv State Administration has announced this, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"All thermal power plants of Kyiv are working as usual, in particular, work is being carried out to prepare for the heating season. All technological and repair processes are being carried out as usual. The information about the alleged explosion at the power plant is not true. The city administration is monitoring the situation in an operational manner," the message says.

The Kyiv State Administration reminded that the country is under martial law, therefore it is forbidden to distribute photos and videos of infrastructure facilities.

The city authorities also appealed to the media to verify information before spreading "dubious messages to an audience of millions, creating a colossal risk for the operation of the stations and their staff."

Earlier, KYIV24 reported on its Telegram channel that an explosion occurred at a thermal power plant in Kyiv.

According to the publication, a loud explosion was heard in the Dniprovskyi District.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Saturday, as a result of a missile and drone attack by the russians, equipment at Ukrenergo energy facilities in the Zaporizhzhia and Lviv Regions was damaged, and two energy workers were injured.