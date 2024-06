EU and Ukraine may sign agreement on security guarantees on June 26 - DW

Ukraine and the European Union may sign an agreement on security guarantees in the coming days. It can happen on June 26.

This is reported by the DW radio portal.

As the publication notes, a high-ranking EU official announced at a briefing that the security agreement between the EU and Ukraine will be signed in the coming days. He noted that the text of the agreement has already been finally agreed, the process took several months.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to sign the agreement with the EU on Wednesday, June 26.

DW adds that the agreement refers not only to the military support of Ukraine by the European Union, but also to financial support, European integration and other areas of cooperation.