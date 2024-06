US thanks South Korea for supporting Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, Cho Tae-yul, condemned the deepening of military cooperation between the DPRK and russia, including the current supply of weapons, which violates numerous resolutions of the UN Security Council.

The portal of the U.S. Department of State informs about this.

The U.S. Secretary of State thanked Cho for Korea's constant support of Ukraine.

The senior officials also agreed to continue working together to address the complex and evolving security challenges posed by the DPRK, as well as to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea.

Blinken also reaffirmed the vital importance of a strong U.S.-Korea alliance in promoting peace, security and prosperity around the world.