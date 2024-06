Ukraine wants to hold second round of Global Peace Summit by end of this year - Zhovkva

Ukraine wants to hold the second Peace Summit by the end of this year. The possible date is influenced not only by the presidential election in the U.S., but also by work in thematic groups.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva said this in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"We want to hold the second Peace Summit before the end of the year. The process should not be delayed. Ukraine, like no one else, wants peace as soon as possible," Zhovkva said.

The deputy head of the President's Office emphasized that at the same time Ukraine definitely does not want peace on the terms of the aggressor country russia.

According to him, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to start negotiations with russia even tomorrow, but only on a very simple condition: the withdrawal of the russian army from the territory of Ukraine.

Zhovkva added that moscow does not even think about it. For this reason, there should be no rush to any dates for the second conference.

When asked whether the holding of the second Peace Summit will depend on the U.S. presidential election, Zhovkva replied that the U.S. election is "an important event that the whole world is watching."

"But it seems to me that the intensity of work in the thematic groups is decisive for the date of the second summit," said Zhovkva.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said when the second round of the Peace Conference on Ukraine might take place.

We will remind, earlier the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, said that Kyiv will have to talk with moscow, but this communication will not be possible in case of an ultimatum from the russian side.