More than 140 combat clashes take place on front during day, Pokrovsk axis the hottest – AFU General Staff

Share:













Copied



On June 21, 141 combat clashes took place at the front, the enemy attacked most intensively on the Pokrovsk axis.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has stated this in its operational update, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In the past day, in total, the enemy struck the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas with four missile strikes using 6 missiles, 62 air strikes using 91 anti-aircraft missiles, carried out more than 3,600 attacks (including 112 from MLRS) and launched 1,150 kamikaze drone strikes.

On June 21, there were 141 combat clashes with the russian occupiers.

The situation on the Pokrovsk axis remains the hottest.

The enemy does not stop trying to wedge into the Ukrainian battle formations in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Kalynove, Yevhenivka, Sokil and Novoselivka Persha settlements.

The aggressor is most active on the side of Ocheretyne, where two-thirds of combat clashes took place, and the enemy's assault actions are currently continuing.

In total, at least 36 attacks took place in this direction.

The defense forces are conducting stabilization operations.

14 clashes took place on the Kupiansk axis.

The occupiers attacked in the areas of Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka, Berestove and Pishchane.

The situation on the Lyman axis is tense, the total number of enemy assaults has increased to 12.

The enemy is trying to dislodge the Ukrainian soldiers from their positions near Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove and Serebrianskyi forest.

The defense forces are taking urgent measures to prevent the advance of the aggressor deep into the territory of Ukraine.

Ten times the enemy attacked on the Siversk axis.

Nine enemy assaults in the vicinity of Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Rozdolivka and Vyimka were repulsed, one attack was still ongoing as of the end of the previous day.

On the Kramatorsk axis, the enemy tried 12 times to dislodge units of the Defense Forces from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Andriivka, and Klishchiivka.

The aggressor does not stop trying to advance to Chasiv Yar, combat clashes on the approaches to the city continue.

On the Toretsk axis, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks.

On June 21, the Air Force and the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit four places of concentration of personnel, as well as four areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, three control points and one artillery means of the enemy.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 20, according to data at 10:00 p.m., 128 combat clashes took place at the front, of which almost half a hundred battles took place on the Pokrovsk axis.