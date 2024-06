Russia attacked energy infrastructure in south and west of Ukraine last night - Energy Ministry

As a result of a nighttime missile and drone attack by the russians, equipment at Ukrenergo energy facilities in the Zaporizhzhia and Lviv Regions was damaged, and two energy workers were injured.

The press service of the Ukrenergo company announced this on Telegram, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Tonight, the enemy carried out the eighth massive combined attack on energy infrastructure facilities. Equipment at Ukrenergo facilities in the Zaporizhzhia and Lviv Regions was damaged," the message reads.

It is also reported that in the Zaporizhzhia Region, two energy workers were injured as a result of the attack and were taken to the hospital.

Currently, the inspection of the equipment is underway, and emergency and restoration work is underway.

The head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, reported on Telegram that the fire, which started at the energy infrastructure facility due to a missile strike, was extinguished as of 8:30 a.m.

67 firefighters and 12 units of special equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.

The Ministry of Energy added that during the enemy shelling, an overhead power line in the eastern region was also disconnected, which led to a decrease in the load on the generating facility.

The consequences are being clarified.

In addition, a gas industry facility was attacked in one of the regions in the west of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in the Donetsk Region, as a result of the shelling of the mine facilities, there was a power outage.

There were 7 workers in the mine at that time, they were brought to the surface. There are no casualties.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Saturday, a blackout schedule in Ukraine will begin earlier than planned - from 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.