Russia does not have enough forces and means to launch offensive on Sumy Region - Border Guard Service

Currently, russia does not have enough forces and means to carry out an invasion in the direction of the Sumy Region. However, we need to be ready for the development of any situations.

Andrii Demchenko, the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, told about this on the air of the United News telethon.

"Russia does not have enough forces and means to carry out an invasion in the Sumy direction in order to achieve its strategic goal," said the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service.

However, according to him, it is necessary to be ready for the development of any situations.

"Following the example of the Kharkiv Region, at any moment in order to, including stretching the Defense Forces of our country, the enemy can carry out actions in the Sumy direction. Therefore, we must consciously understand all the dangers and be ready to counter the enemy on any direction," Andrii Demchenko noted.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Monday, June 10, the Center for Combating Disinformation also stated that there is no question of the occupation of the village. The russian occupation forces tried to penetrate the defense in the direction of Ryzhivka, Sumy Region, but were met by fire.

Russian occupation troops are not in the territory of the border village of Ryzhivka, Sumy Region, despite the claims of russian propaganda.