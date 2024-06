UkrGasVydobuvannya launched a well with a flow rate of 439,000 cubic meters of gas per day

Share:













Copied



The UkrGasVydobuvannya joint-stock company commissioned a new well with a flow rate of 439,000 cubic meters of gas per day.

This follows from a statement by the Naftogaz group, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The newly introduced well was drilled in September 2023; its depth is more than 5 km.

"We received positive results on this well. This means that this field has the prospect of further exploratory drilling to increase the raw material base and gas production volumes. By the way, the drilling of two more exploratory wells on this field has been completed. They are currently being prepared for testing," Oleh Tolmachev, the head of UkrGasVydobuvannya, said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2023, UkrGasVydobuvannya increased its net profit by 4.5 times, or by UAH 10.1 billion, year over year to UAH 13 billion.

Naftogaz plans to extract 15 billion cubic meters. m of gas in 2024 at the expense of the companies UkrGasVydobuvannya and Ukrnafta.

In 2023, UkrGasVydobuvannya produced 13.5 billion cubic meters of gas, and Ukrnafta increased gas production by 6% to 1.097 billion cubic meters.

UkrGasVydobuvannya is the largest gas producer in Ukraine; 100% of the company's shares belong to Naftogaz.