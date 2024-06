128 combat clashes take place at the front on June 20 – General Staff

From the beginning of the day until 10 p.m., June 21, a total of 128 combat clashes took place at the front, the enemy attacks most intensively on the Pokrovske Axis, where almost half a hundred clashes took place.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on its Facebook page, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

During the day, the enemy carried out two missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine using ten missiles, conducted 36 airstrikes, fired 50 guided aerial bombs, and used 373 kamikaze drones.

At the same time, the enemy carried out 2,634 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements using various types of weapons.

According to data, as of 10 p.m., there were 128 combat clashes with the russian occupiers at the front.

On the Kharkiv Axis, the russian occupiers, with the support of aviation, tried three times to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the area of ​​Vovchansk, Lyptsi, and Tykhe.

All enemy attacks were unsuccessful.

According to the available information, at the end of the day, an enemy anti-aircraft missile, two artillery systems, 22 UAVs, two vehicles, a UAV ground control station, and two ammunition warehouses were destroyed.

Also, two cars, an armored car, and two artillery systems of the occupiers were damaged.

On the Kupiyansk Axis, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 16 times.

In the vicinity of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Synkivka, Stelmakhivka, and Pishchane, units of the Defense Forces repulsed 15 offensive actions without success for the enemy.

The situation is tense; there is a battle going on near Stelmakhivka.

On the Lyman Axis, russian troops unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian defenders in the Nevske and Serebrianske Forest areas six times during the day.

At the end of the day, three clashes continued near Hrekivka and Nevske.

A similar situation is also on the Toretsk Axis, where the invaders attacked seven times near Shumy, Toretsk, and Niu York.

Four skirmishes have ended, and hostilities continue.

The enemy is intensively attacking the Ukrainian defenders on the Pokrovsky Axis.

Here, during the day, the aggressor increased his efforts - in total, he carried out 48 assault and offensive actions.

The greatest activity of the russian occupiers remains from the Ocheretyne District, from where the enemy is trying to wedge into the Ukrainian battle formations in various Axes.

Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 29 attacks, and 19 more clashes were ongoing as of the end of the day.

The situation is difficult; the Defense Forces are making efforts to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory.

There were 13 unsuccessful military clashes for the occupiers on the Kurakhove Axis.

The invaders tried to advance in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Pobieda, Paraskoviyivka and Kostiantynivka settlements.

On the Dnipro Axis, the russians do not stop trying to knock out the Defense Forces from their positions on the left bank of the Dnieper River.

All six attacks by the russian invaders failed.

There were no significant changes in the situation on other axes.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 19, according to data at 10 p.m., 122 combat clashes took place at the front, and the situation on the Pokrovske Axis remained the most tense.