The European Union needs to create a fund in the amount of EUR 100 billion for the procurement of arms for Ukraine on the world market.

Anton Hofreiter, the member of the Bundestag, the chairman of the committee on European affairs, has stated this in a comment to Guildhall.

"Currently, the European Union does not have the right to borrow money. In theory, because Europe is very rich, we have money and it could be spent on credit, but this is not allowed. As you understand, it is impossible to conduct a war without at least occasionally borrowing money for shells and other military goods for a certain period of time. Therefore, I propose that the European Union have a special fund of EUR 100 billion, in which money is borrowed from the market. And with these EUR 100 billion, we could buy weapons for Ukraine all over the world," the politician summarized.

Earlier, the head of the Defense Committee of the Bundestag, the leader of the list of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats in the elections to the European Parliament, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, said that the russian federation is fighting against the entire West and needs to defend itself. In her opinion, it is time for Western countries to realize that the russian federation is waging a war not only against Ukraine, but also against the entire European Union, European values, freedom and unity.