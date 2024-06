Share:













Copied



The government has blocked help from Kyiv to Chernihiv for the construction of additional fortifications. In this way, the central government prevents the cities from defending themselves against the russian offensive and helping each other.

Volodymyr Bondarenko, secretary of the Kyiv City Council, announced this on Facebook.

"The central government blocked UAH 25 million from Kyiv to Chernihiv for the restoration and construction of fortifications. Officials literally blocked the cities' ability to defend themselves against Russia's offensive and help each other. Think about it: during a great war, which has not happened in Europe for almost 80 years, obstacles to the cities that are asking to be given the opportunity to build fortifications. And at the same time, the slogan of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine is: "Together to Victory!", Hypocrisy as it is,” Volodymyr Bondarenko wrote.

The secretary of the Kyiv Council explained that on May 17, acting mayor of Chernihiv Oleksandr Lomako appealed to the Kyiv community with a request to finance the construction of fortifications in the Chernihiv Region for UAH 25 million.

Realizing that this is the direction of the aggressor's probable attack on Kyiv, the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko supported the initiative of the Chernihiv community.

The Ministry of Finance initially approved the allocation of funds, and then, apparently after receiving instructions, withdrew its approval, Bondarenko said.

He emphasized that instead of help from the central government, communities are forced to look for ways around obstacles.

"Does the government no longer consider the Russian offensive a threat? It is very reminiscent of the situation at the beginning of 2022, when Kyiv, even before the invasion, began to form the Territorial Defense, and opponents mocked and called us alarmists. They mocked... Instead of fighting the enemy with joint efforts, the Kyiv City Council is constantly forced to take the sticks out of the wheels and look for opportunities to circumvent obstacles in a legal way,” emphasized Volodymyr Bondarenko.

Acting mayor of Chernihiv Oleksandr Lomako said that a request for the construction of additional fortifications came from the military, but the city does not have the money for it.

"At the request of the military leadership, Chernihiv needs to strengthen the fortifications near the city. It is difficult with the budget now, UAH 800 million of personal income tax has been withdrawn by the state. Funds have been withdrawn from the city, and now it is also forbidden to receive aid for the construction of fortifications. Imagine the level of cynicism of politicians!... Between the security of the whole of the region and petty political jealousies officials chose politics," said Lomako.

As reported, during the May session of the Kyiv City Council, acting Chernihiv mayor Oleksandr Lomako appealed to the capital's council members and the Kyiv community with a request to help strengthen the fortifications around Chernihiv. Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko instructed to resolve this issue, stressing that this is also the defense of Kyiv from the north.