Ukrainian drones hit the russians with the most effective sanctions. This week, the Security Service blew up four russian oil depots at once.

Political expert Taras Zahorodnii reports this.

The expert reminds that the current attacks are far from the first. "Drones of the special services, in particular the SSU, systematically destroy the oil and gas facilities of the enemy, which are the most important for the budget of the Russians. Maliuk's subordinates have already carried out more than 20 successful attacks on the facilities of the Russian oil complex in various regions. And the fact that "drone sanctions" against the Russian oil refining complex are among the most effective is recognized by Western analysts and the press," Zahorodnii believes.

The political scientist emphasizes that the affected oil depots supplied fuel to the russian army in Ukraine. "The fires at the oil depots were so large-scale that the Russian authorities were forced to admit the effectiveness of the strikes. In particular, the governor of the Rostov Region has done this, and later the enemy Ministry of Emergency Situations began to report on the progress of the extinguishing. The case when it is simply impossible to hide a fire that can be seen for many kilometers around. Oil depots in the Tambov Region and Adygea are also still not repaid," the expert emphasizes.

"While the Western press is evaluating the long-term effect of the new American sanctions introduced last week, the Russians are forced to extinguish the fresh sanctions. I think we will see at which refinery or oil depot Ukrainian drones will drop a "new package" in the near future," the political expert summarizes.

Recall that earlier it became known that the SSU blew up four russian oil depots at once. First, two large oil depots caught fire in one night from June 17 to 18. We are talking about the oil depots "Azovskaya" and "Azovneftoprodukt". The russians could not put them out even after two days, although they even brought a fire train to extinguish them. And on the night of June 20, special agents of the Service attacked the fuel and lubricant warehouse of Tambovneftoprodukt JSC and the Enemskaya oil depot of LUKOIL-Yugneftoprodukt LLC. These objects were burning in the Tambov Region and the Republic of Adygea.