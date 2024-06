Share:













The aggressor country the russian federation, fearing the arrival of F-16 fighter jets, began to attack Ukrainian airfields.

It was reported by the British Ministry of Defense on X (formerly Twitter).

As noted in the summary, throughout June 2024, the russian Air Force continued to pressure the front line in Ukraine with tactical aircraft, while kamikaze drones continued to strike deeper-seated infrastructure and military facilities.

However, between June 12 and 18, russian long-range aircraft switched the focus of their cruise missile strikes to Ukrainian air bases, almost certainly due to Ukrainian air defense successes, but also likely to demonstrate russian concerns about the future use of F-16 fighter jets, the British defence intelligence said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, part of the F-16 fighter jets transferred by Western partners will be stored at foreign air bases so that they do not become targets for russian attacks.

The russian federation declared that the F-16 aircraft transferred to Ukraine would become legitimate targets even if these aircraft were based at foreign military bases.