The Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on restarting the Economic Security Bureau (ESB).

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos) announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 239 MPs voted for the bill 10439.

It is reported that the text has been agreed with international partners.

The document provides for the independent selection of the new head of the ESB, re-certification and personnel selection with the participation of foreign experts and Ukrainian business.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers registered in the Verkhovna Rada bill 10439 "On the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine" regarding the improvement of the work of the Bureau.

On the other hand, the Anti-Corruption Action Center notes that the main shortcoming of the ESB reform under the Cabinet of Ministers project is the lack of proper re-certification mechanisms and the dismissal of unscrupulous Bureau employees.

The European Business Association opposed government bills 10439 and 10440 on reforming the ESB in their current versions.

The Association suggested finalizing the already registered bills 10088 and 10088-1.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Danylo Hetmantsev, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, predicts the appointment of a new head of the Economic Security Bureau by the end of summer.