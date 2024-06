United States announces elimination of a high-ranking member of ISIS in Syria

The United States has announced that it has eliminated a high-ranking member of the terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS) in Syria.

This follows from a statement by the Central Command of the U.S. Armed Forces (CENTCOM) on X.

On June 16, CENTCOM reportedly carried out an airstrike in Syria that killed a senior ISIS member and coordinator, Osama Jamal Muhammad Ibrahim al-Janabi.

"His death will undermine ISIS's ability to secure resources and carry out terrorist attacks," the U.S. military said.

According to them, civilians were not injured as a result of this strike.

"CENTCOM, together with allies and partners in the region, will continue operations to weaken the operational capabilities of ISIS and ensure its ultimate defeat," the military said.

