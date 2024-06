Rada take first step towards creation of military police, which will have right to enter citizens' homes

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the first reading a bill on the creation of the military police and giving it the right to check drivers and enter citizens' homes.

Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced this on his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

A total of 247 parliamentarians voted for bill No. 6569-d in the first reading, with the minimum required 226.

According to the bill, the military police, during measures to detain persons suspected of committing a crime, as well as in circumstances threatening the life and health of people, will be empowered to temporarily limit or prohibit the movement of vehicles and pedestrians on certain sections of streets and highways, and also to stop and conduct a surface inspection for this purpose of vehicles, to check drivers' documents for the right to use and drive them.

In addition, in urgent cases related to the saving of lives and property or the direct pursuit of suspects of a crime, the military police will be able to enter a residence or other property with immediate notification to the pre-trial investigation body and the prosecutor's office.

The military police will replace the military law enforcement service that currently operates.

The bill also provides that during martial law, the military police participates in the fight against hostile sabotage and intelligence groups on the territory of Ukraine; protection of military facilities, military towns and their population, assistance in their evacuation; restoration and maintenance of order and discipline in military units; ensuring compliance with a special entry and exit regime, as well as restricting the freedom of movement of persons and the movement of vehicles, etc. (the list of powers is not exhaustive).

The military police and its authorized officials, in order to ensure the fulfillment of the tasks assigned to them, will have the right, in particular, to check citizens' documents certifying their identity and other documents necessary for clarifying issues that belong to the competence of the military police.

And also, in the cases and on the grounds provided for by law, to conduct a personal examination of the above-mentioned persons, an examination of their belongings, vehicles, and to seize documents and objects that are instruments or direct objects of the offense.

