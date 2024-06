Share:













Temporary restrictions are introduced in a number of border areas of the Zakarpattia Region. They are connected with the strengthening of the border regime.

It was reported by the press service of the Western Regional Department of the State Border Service of Ukraine.

Temporary restrictions are introduced in order to protect national security at the border, strengthen control over compliance with the rules of the border regime, and prevent offenses at the state border.

Within the time limits in the territories, the following is prohibited:

performance of works, movement of vehicles and stay, presence of persons outside populated areas and roads that are not in the register of highways and lead to the state border and do not provide movement to established checkpoints across the state border and between populated areas, in the period from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.;

parking of vehicles on the side of the roads, outside the established parking lots, which is not related to technical malfunctions;

transportation of weapons and any means of active defense in vehicles without appropriate permits;

use of night vision devices, thermal imaging equipment, radio stations, except those installed on special equipment and vehicles of specialized purpose or registered in the prescribed manner;

use and flight of light aircraft until the end of the legal regime of martial law.

It is noted that the restrictions do not apply to officials, representatives of local self-government bodies, representatives of emergency services and military personnel.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 18, border guards detained a group of men who wanted to cross the border across the Tisza River on an inflatable boat.

We also informed that on June 12, the body of a drowned man was found in the Tisza, which became the 35th case of people dying in the river after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the russian federation.