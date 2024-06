Share:













Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska has called allegedly his words about the list of services that will not be provided without a military ticket "fake and IPSO". However, he confirmed that there are already limited rights, and some will be limited, "but not according to the lists of tg (Telegram – Ed.) channels."

Maliuska wrote about this on his Facebook.

The Minister of Justice stated that Telegram channels with reference to him disseminate fakes with a list of specific services "which will allegedly be impossible without a military registration document (including the services of notaries or offices of state registration of acts of civil status)".

"This is a classic fake and ipso. Indeed, some services are already limited, and some will be limited, but definitely not according to the lists published and invented by tg channels). Do not believe and follow the regulatory and legal acts. P.S. some era of disinformation has come, I keep writing refutations/explanations. P.P.S. I especially liked the thesis that international legal assistance will not be provided without a military ticket)) I think all fugitives from criminal prosecution will appreciate it)," he wrote.

At the same time, Maliuska called the publication of the Apostrof publication "the source of the fake", where it is stated that the minister of justice gave a comment on possible requests from persons liable for military service of a military registration document.

However, recall that Maliuska recently explained that the state will increasingly request military registration documents when providing certain services. According to him, there are "hundreds, maybe thousands" of administrative services, and the state has the right to request this document.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 29, Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska stated that Ukraine revised and reduced the list of restrictions on a certain set of rights and freedoms of citizens in accordance with the European Convention.