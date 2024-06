Share:













Ukrtutun supports the latest actions of law enforcement and control bodies in the field of combating illegal trade in tobacco products.

This is stated in the message of the association.

In Ukrtutun, it is noted that over the past six months, thanks to the active actions of law enforcement and control bodies, as well as the decisive position of legal business, it was possible to significantly reduce the volume of illegal trade in tobacco products.

According to preliminary data of the last "wave" of the KANTAR Ukraine study, the share of the shadow sector of the tobacco market in April 2024 decreased to 18% of the total market volume. This is the first example in the last four and a half years that the reduction of the "shadow" occurs consistently during two "waves" of the study.

"At the same time, stopping at what has been achieved would mean reactive growth of the shadow sector of the tobacco market, which has repeatedly demonstrated extraordinary adaptability and high resistance to the actions of law enforcement officers, using creative approaches to get out of crisis situations," believes the Director General of the Association, Nataliya Fesiun.

In this regard, Ukrtutun supports the actions of the National Police of Ukraine, the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the State Tax Service of Ukraine, the State Customs Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office in the field of countering illegal trade in tobacco products.

It will be recalled that recently, the Bureau of Economic Security detectives conducted 24 simultaneous searches at the factories and warehouses of four cigarette manufacturers. In particular, searches took place at the Vynnykivska tobacco factory, which is considered one of the largest producers of illegal products. As a result, detectives discovered production lines, more than 1 million packs of cigarettes without excise tax stamps, etc.

In total, the Bureau of Economic Security has seized nearly 14.4 million packs of cigarettes since the beginning of the year.