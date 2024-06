Share:













In a realistic scenario, russia's war against Ukraine could last for decades. The nation must understand the general scenario and logic of the war.

The head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance, Anton Drobovych, wrote about this in the author's column for Ukrainian Pravda.

In his opinion, Ukraine's task is to build a line of defense and defense forces so that the aggressor country would have a 1,000-kilometer front line that could not be breached and would never know where a Ukrainian offensive or sabotage operation might begin. According to him, the russian troops should live in constant tension and fear, and at the same time they were aware that they were the occupiers, so riots and fires would break out in the temporarily occupied territories.

"At the same time, the community should know that operations against the occupier are constantly being prepared in the rear, which are aimed at harming it both in our temporarily occupied territories and far in their rear at military facilities. Plus, at this very time, scientists and the military industry are inventing and create weapons that can turn the tide of the war or cause unacceptable damage to the russian occupiers. We are constantly mobilized and just waiting for the right opportunity for a victorious counterattack," Drobovych said.

At the same time, for every Ukrainian capable of fighting, service at the front is a "normal and predictable everyday process", Drobovych emphasized. In his opinion, unlike the russian occupiers, Ukrainians need to spend a certain period of time during the year or once every two years in battles or on the defensive line, so that the rest of the time one can rest, recuperate, and most importantly, so that the relatives are in greater safety.

We will remind, on February 24, 2022, Drobovych was mobilized to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.