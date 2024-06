Hungary lists its priorities of presidency in EU Council. Ukraine not among them

Hungary, which will head the Council of the EU for half a year from July 1, did not include aid to Ukraine among its priorities. And in the field of EU expansion, it prefers the Western Balkans.

Permanent representative of Hungary to the EU, Balint Odor, said this at a briefing in Brussels, DW writes.

Thus, Balint Odor stated that Hungary, as the head of the EU Council, intends to "balance" the processes of EU expansion, with the aim of promoting the integration process of the countries of the Western Balkans. According to him, Budapest wants to hold the EU-Western Balkans summit within six months.

When asked by journalists about what to expect regarding the aggressor country of russia and aid to Ukraine, he noted that Budapest "will carefully monitor the development of events and include all necessary aspects in the agenda as necessary."

In general, among the listed priorities of Hungary, the phrase "support of Ukraine" was not mentioned, while at the same time, such areas as the competitiveness of the European Union, economic relations with third countries, easing the administrative burden, defense policy, and cooperation in the field of arms procurement were named.

"EU enlargement should be based on the merits of the candidates," the Ambassador said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, he agreed on the format of cooperation regarding Budapest's non-blocking of Alliance decisions regarding Ukraine.