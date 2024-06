ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih ups steel production by 68% to 208,000 tons in May

In May 2024, the mining and metallurgical plant ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk Region) boosted steel production by 68% year over year to 208,000 tons.

This follows from a statement by the enterprise, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The increase in the production of metallurgical products is connected with the start-up of Blast Furnace 6 and Coke Batteries 3 and 4 in the second half of April. Compared to April 2024, coke was produced by 44% more (127,000 tons versus 88,000 tons), and pig iron - by 40% (247,000 tons versus 177,000 tons). Steel production in May 2024 was 208,000 tons, which is 28% more than last month. Rolled steel production increased by 27% and amounted to 193,000 tons compared to May 2023; pig iron was produced by 15% more, steel by 68%, and rolled steel by 66%," the message reads.

At the same time, it is noted that the enterprise has to work under conditions of significant restrictions in the supply of electricity, which negatively affects the stability and efficiency of production processes.

In particular, the mining department was forced to reduce iron ore concentrate production by 15% compared to the previous month.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2023, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih reduced steel production by 18.5% year over year to 1 million tons.

In 2023, the production of pig iron also decreased by 7.2% to 1.6 million tons, rolled steel - by 19.2% to 0.9 million tons, coke - by 20.3% to 0.9 million tons, and ore production - by 2.1% to 11.4 million tons.

At the same time, concentrate production increased by 0.4% to 4.6 million tons.

The company's capacity is designed for the annual production of more than 6 million tons of steel, more than 5 million tons of rolled steel, and more than 5.5 million tons of cast iron.

A total of 95.1283% of the plant's shares belong to Mittal Steel Germany GmbH, which is part of the Arcelor Mittal international holding.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is the largest producer of rolled steel in Ukraine, specializing in the production of long products, in particular fittings and wire rods.