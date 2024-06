113 combat clashes take place at the front on June 16 – General Staff

From the beginning of the day and until 10 p.m. on June 16, a total of 113 combat clashes took place at the front, the situation on the Pokrovske Axis remains the most tense.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on its Facebook page, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

During the day, the russian invaders carried out 33 airstrikes on the territory of Ukraine using 45 air defense systems and used 482 kamikaze drones.

Also, the enemy fired almost 2,900 shots at the positions of our troops and populated areas from the barrel and rocket artillery, mortars, small arms, and weapons of combat vehicles.

On the Kharkiv Axis, six combat clashes took place in the Vovchansk district; the repulse of two more enemy assaults continued at 10 p.m. in the areas of Vovchansk and Lyptsi.

On the Kupyan Axis, the number of combat engagements increased to 12. The AFU repulsed eight enemy attacks near Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Pishchane; four more combat engagements continued.

On the Lyman Axis, the enemy tried 13 times to dislodge the defenders from their positions in the areas of Hrekivka, Makiyivka, Terny, and Serebrianske Forestry; 12 attacks were repulsed, and the battle continued at the Terny location.

In the Northern Axis, the AFU repulsed 13 attacks by invaders near Rozdolivka, Spirne, Verkhniyokamiyanske, and Vyimka, two more skirmishes continued in the Verkhniyokamiyanske area.

On the Kramatorsk Axis, the invaders made six attempts to approach the Novyi in the Chasiv Yar neighborhood; four of them were repulsed, and two combat clashes were still ongoing.

At 10 p.m., nine battles were going on near Ivankivske, Pivdennyi, and Niu York.

The situation on the Pokrovsky Axis remains the hottest, where the number of enemy assaults has reached 37.

The occupiers tried to break through the defenses near Oleksandropil, Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Novopokrovske, Sokil, and Karlivka, 20 attacks were repulsed, and another 17 battles continued.

Previously, the losses of the aggressor per day on this axis amounted to approximately 180 occupiers killed and wounded, one MT-LB, a mortar, and a cannon; four cars were destroyed, and two russian tanks were damaged.

On the Kurakhiv Axis, three attempts by the enemy to dislodge the defenders from their positions in the Krasnohorivka area were unsuccessful; four more battles continued here.

Since the beginning of the day, the total losses of the russians amounted to 86 people, and an enemy vehicle was also destroyed.

On the Vremivka Axis, two assaults by the invaders near Urozhaine and Novodarivka were not successful.

Two attacks by the occupiers on the Orikhiv Axis - in the districts of Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka - also failed.

In other axes, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

