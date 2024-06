Share:













The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Ihor Fomenko from the post of Deputy Minister of Economy.

This follows from a statement by the government, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Fomenko has held the position of Deputy Minister of Economy since June 2022; previously, he worked as the Deputy General Director of the Ukroboronprom state concern.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on November 4, 2021, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Yuliya Svyrydenko, deputy head of the Presidential Office, to the position of First Deputy Prime Minister/Minister of Economy.