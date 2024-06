Share:













Overnight into Wednesday, June 19, russian UAVs attacked Lviv. One person was injured.

The mayor of Lviv, Andrii Sadovyi, announced this.

The mayor of Lviv told about the consequences of the enemy kamikaze drone attack, which was spotted on the outskirts of the regional center and on which the air defense was working.

"We have hit an enemy drone in Malekhov, Lviv Community. We know about one wounded man. He is a security guard, 70 years old," wrote Sadovyi.

He noted that the victim's condition is of medium severity; he was hospitalized by an ambulance.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 18, the russian army of occupation shelled 19 settlements in the Kherson Region.

Thus, Burhunka, Mykhailivka, Tiahynka, Dniprovske, Yantarne, Stanislav, Kozatske, Virivka, Shyroka Balka, Havrylivka, Lviv, Olhivka, Oleksandrivka, Antonivka, Sadove, Inzhenerne, Prydniprovske, Beryslav, and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and airstrikes.

The russian military targeted the residential quarters of the population centers of the region, in particular, damaged a high-rise building and seven private houses, the territory of an educational institution, a factory, a farm, garages, and private cars. Due to russian aggression, two people were injured.