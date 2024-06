Share:













Businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi, who is currently in remand prison, will not receive dividends based on the results of the Zaporizhzhia Ferroalloy Plant for 2020-2023.

This is stated in the company's notice of the general meeting scheduled for July 9, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

At the meeting of shareholders, it is planned to approve the results of the plant's financial and economic activities for 2020-2023.

In particular, according to the results of 2020, the company received a net profit of UAH 682.3 million; according to the results of 2021 - a net profit of UAH 2.4 billion; according to the results of 2022 - a net profit of UAH 523 million and according to the results of 2023 - a loss of UAH 914.4 million.

At the same time, it is planned not to accrue or pay dividends based on the results of the plant's economic activity for 2020-2023.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Kolomoiskyi was arrested without bail in the case of organizing the murder of a lawyer in Crimea.

In November 2023, the Zaporizhzhia Ferroalloy Plant suspended production.

The main products of the enterprise are manganese ferroalloys (ferromanganese, silicomanganese, metallic manganese) and ferrosilicon.

The enterprise is controlled by former shareholders of PrivatBank.