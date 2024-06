Share:













Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn is the main defendant in the criminal proceedings regarding the illegal possession of the soil cover of the lands provided for in Art. 239 of the Civil Code.

Irpinskyi Visnyk reports this.

The Irpin Mayor forged protocol No. 8/1 of the extraordinary meeting of the local commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations dated May 2, 2023. The protocol of the commission, forged by Markushyn, became the basis for a real ecological disaster on the floodplain of the Bucha River.

The landfill occupies an area of ​​about 3.5 hectares and covers 14 plots of private property, as well as a 25-meter protective strip of the Bucha River and part of Zakhidna (Tekhnolohichna) street. Along with the waste from the destruction, there are piles of household waste in the landfill.

Markushyn faces imprisonment for a term of up to five years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to three years.

As you know, today Oleksandr Markushyn is the absolute leader among all mayors of the Kyiv Region in terms of the number of criminal proceedings and corruption scandals.