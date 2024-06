Share:













Copied



The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has said that Ukraine must win the war in order to join NATO.

National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby has stated this at a briefing, European Pravda reports.

"NATO and the United States have said that Ukraine must first win this war (to join NATO), and we are doing everything we can to make it happen," Kirby said.

The representative of the White House also indicated that, in any case, after the end of the war, Ukraine will have a long border with the russian federation and "a threat to the security of the Ukrainian people."

"That is why the President (Biden) signed a bilateral security agreement at the G7 meeting... so that for a long time the military and defense complex of Ukraine will be able to have everything necessary for self-defense. And this includes assistance from the United States," Kirby said.

He also added that Washington will work with Kyiv at every step to achieve Ukraine's accession to NATO.

Recall that the U.S. and Ukraine signed a 10-year security agreement.