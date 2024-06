Share:













The Cabinet of Ministers has dismissed Mustafa Nayyem from the position of the head of the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine and temporarily assigned the duties of the head of the Reconstruction Agency to Roman Komendant.

This is stated in the message of the government, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Nayyem held the position of the head of the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure from January 27, 2023.

Previously, Komendant held the position of deputy head of the Agency for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization.

Also, the government dismissed Andrii Ivko from the position of the first deputy of the Agency for Reconstruction and Valeria Ivanova from the position of deputy of the Agency for Reconstruction.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 10, Nayyem wrote an application for dismissal from the position of the head of the Agency for Reconstruction.