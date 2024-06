Share:













According to the most modest estimates, the value of russian tanks destroyed by SSU units is more than USD 2 billion.

Political scientist, ex-parliamentarian Oleksandr Chernenko writes about this.

The expert comments on information about 1,006 tanks that SSU units destroyed during the Great War. "I calculated how much losses the aggressor incurred. The cost of one Russian tank, depending on the model, is from USD 2-3 million for the T-72 to USD 4.5 million for the new T-90 "Proryv". Suppose that the Russians have more tanks of the old model. According to the most modest calculations, the value of the destroyed enemy tanks is more than USD 2 billion!" - reports the ex-MP.

Chernenko reminds that, in addition to tanks, SSU units also destroy other expensive russian equipment. "APCs, artillery systems, radar installations, etc. And recently, drones of the Service destroyed already the third Russian radar, each of which is worth USD 100 million. I would like to note that the SSU constantly shows footage of the combat work of its units. Each destroyed unit of equipment has confirmation," the political scientist emphasizes.

"We note that the units of the Service destroyed more enemy tanks than all allied countries gave us tanks together. And the Russians are increasingly throwing ATVs or infantry in general without armor cover into meat assaults. And less and less tanks. Their Soviet reserves have significantly decreased, and Russian industry is not keeping up with the pace of losses. And the thousand tanks destroyed by the SBU units played an important role here," Chernenko summarizes.

Recall that earlier it became known that SSU units destroyed 1,006 enemy tanks during the Great War. The largest number of enemy armored vehicles was destroyed during fierce battles in the Donetsk and Kharkiv Regions. Most of the tanks were hit at the initial stages of the offensive - before they went out to storm Ukrainian positions. Some of the tanks were destroyed along with their crews.