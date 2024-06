Share:













The second round of rector elections is taking place at the National Technical University "Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute".

The correspondent of the Ukrainian News agency, accredited for the election, has reported this.

The electoral process takes place in the Smart Shelter CLUST Space, which is located in the Scientific and Technical Library named after H.I. Denysenko of KPI.

Voting started at 9:00 a.m. and will end at 3:00 p.m., after which the counting of votes will begin immediately.

Anatolii Melnychenko, vice rector for educational work at KPI, and Oleksii Zhuchenko, vice rector for scientific and pedagogical work at KPI, are contesting for the post of rector.

According to the regulation on the election commission for conducting the election of the rector of KPI, which is at the disposal of the Ukrainian News agency, in the second round, the candidate who received more than 50% of the votes of the voters who took part in the voting is considered the winner of the election.

Also, the turnout at the election must be more than 50%, otherwise the election is considered to have not taken place.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Anatolii Melnychenko, vice rector for educational work of the National Technical University "Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute", won the first place in the election of the rector of KPI.

29.97% of voters voted for Melnychenko.

The vice rector for scientific and pedagogical work of KPI Oleksiш Zhuchenko took the second place with a result of 19.08%.

Rector of the National Technical University "Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute" Mykhailo Zghurovskyi refused to run for rector of KPI in the next election.

Zghurovskyi has been the head of KPI since April 1992.