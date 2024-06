Director of occupied Mariupol Seaport, Barskyi, receives over UAH 2 million in salary for 2022-2023

The director of the occupied Mariupol commercial seaport, Ihor Barskyi, received a salary of UAH 2.071 million in 2022-2023.

This is stated in Barskyi's declarations, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In particular, in 2022, he declared UAH 1.345 million in salary, and in 2023 – UAH 726,000 in salary.

He also owns a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a 1974 VAZ 2103 car.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Oleksii Dubrevskyi, the director general of the defunct Boryspil Airport, received almost UAH 8 million in salary during the war.

At the same time, Boryspil Airport ran out of money for employee salaries.

In turn, the general director of the non-working Lviv airport, Tetiana Romanovska, received almost UAH 2 million in salary in 2022-2023.

Since May 2022, the Mariupol seaport has been under the occupation of russia; the seaport is the largest port in eastern Ukraine and on the Sea of ​​Azov.