The russian occupiers have already killed more than 12,000 civilians in Ukraine.

This was announced by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Andrii Kostin.

"The russian invaders killed more than 12,000 civilians, including 551 children. These are only confirmed data," he said.

According to the Prosecutor General, law enforcement officers have already documented almost 130,000 cases of war crimes committed by the russian military, including 301 cases of sexual violence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, russian invaders killed a civilian man in the village of Starytsia, southwest of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv Region.

Previously, the UN recorded the systematic torture of Ukrainians by the russian army. The UN commission of inquiry into events in Ukraine has gathered evidence that russia is systematically torturing Ukrainian prisoners of war, including threats of rape and the use of electric shocks to the genitals.