The russian occupiers shelled energy facilities in two frontline regions.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Tonight, the enemy fired at the equipment of one of the energy facilities in the south of the country. The building and electric cable were damaged. The personnel were not injured. In another frontline region during the shelling, a gas infrastructure object was hit. The equipment was damaged. The personnel were not injured. Due to damage to gas distribution networks as a result of enemy shelling in the Donetsk Region, 108 consumers have been disconnected from gas supply," the message reads.

According to the report, in order to maintain the safe operation of the transmission system and prevent overloading of the network, the generation of electricity from renewable energy sources was limited in the western regions.

On Monday, June 17, the application of hourly power outage schedules is planned from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

The import of electricity in the amount of more than 27,000 MWh is forecast for the current day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, due to hostilities and other reasons, as of the morning of Monday, June 17, 485 settlements remain without electricity.