Over 100 combat clashes take place at the front on June 16 – General Staff

Share:













Copied



From the beginning of the day until 10 p.m. on June 16, a total of 104 combat clashes took place at the front; the hottest situation remains on the Pokrovske Axis.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on its Facebook page, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

During the day, the Defense Forces hit nine areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

At the same time, the russian invaders carried out two missile strikes using three missiles and 38 airstrikes using 53 anti-aircraft missiles and 428 kamikaze drones to hit the territory of Ukraine.

Also, the enemy carried out almost 2,500 cases of shelling positions of the Ukrainian troops and populated areas using artillery, mortars, small arms, and weapons of combat vehicles.

Since the beginning of the previous day, as of 10 p.m., 104 combat clashes with the russian occupiers have already taken place.

The situation remains tense but under control.

On the Kharkiv Axis, the occupiers attacked five times in the area of Vovchansk.

Three assault actions of the aggressor were repelled by the Ukrainian defenders.

As of the end of the day, two clashes were still going on.

According to preliminary information, since the beginning of the day, the losses of the enemy on this axis made 122 killed and wounded, and 31 enemy personnel shelters and ammunition depots were also damaged.

On the Kupiyansk Axis, the enemy made four attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their occupied positions in the areas of Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Berestove settlements.

Two enemy attacks were successfully repulsed, and combat clashes continue near Synkivka and Stepova Novoselivka.

On the Lyman Axis, the russian invaders, with the support of aviation, tried to advance ten times in the areas of Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, Makiyivka, and Nevske.

Four attacks were repelled by the Ukrainian defenders.

The situation is tense; fighting continues near Druzheliubivka and Nevske.

On the Siversk Axis, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

Nine assaults in the Verkhniokamiyanske and Rozdolivka areas were repulsed by units of the Defense Forces.

On the Kramatorsk Axis, the aggressor unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian defenders three times near Ivankivske and Andriyivka.

Loss of positions and territories is not allowed.

On the Pokrovske Axis, the enemy has significantly increased its efforts.

The number of clashes increased to 40, which is the highest figure since the beginning of June.

With the support of all available means of fire damage (aviation, artillery, weaponry of combat vehicles, attack UAVs, FPV drones, and small arms), the russian invaders tried to penetrate the battle formations of the defenders of Ukraine near Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Kalynove, Sokil, Novoselivka Persha, and Umansky.

Ukrainian soldiers repelled 32 enemy attacks.

Eight combat clashes were still ongoing as of the end of the day.

The defense forces are doing their best to wear down and contain the russian invaders on the said axis.

Previous losses of the aggressor amount to more than 190 occupiers killed and wounded; five enemy dugouts were hit.

At the Kurakhove Axis, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

Since the beginning of the last day, there have been ten clashes here.

Four attacks in the areas of Heorhiyivka, Paraskoviyivka, and Kostiantynivka were successfully repelled by Ukrainian soldiers.

The situation remains tense in the area of Krasnohorivka, where fighting continues.

During the day, the occupiers, with the support of aviation, made eleven attempts to dislodge units of the Defense Forces from their occupied positions near Vodiane, Urozhaine, and Staromayorske during the day on Vremivka Axis.

Ten attacks failed the russian invaders; the battle continues in the area of Vodiane.

The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces.

On the Orikhiv and Dnipro Axes, the enemy's seven assaults were unsuccessful, and no positions were lost.

On other axes, the situation remained unchanged.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 14, a total of 112 combat clashes took place at the front, and the situation on the Pokrovske Axis remained the most tense, as in previous days.

Meanwhile, there are three cruise missile submarines in the Black and Azov Seas. One of them is constantly in the sea and poses a threat.