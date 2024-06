Share:













Copied



The Accounting Chamber found errors in the Ministry of Education's reporting on the results of using the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) loan.

This follows from a statement by the Accounting Chamber, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

A total of USD 130.5 million was incorrectly reflected in the reporting, and there were gaps in the operational accounting manual.

These and other deficiencies in reporting were established by the Accounting Chamber based on the results of the audit for the year 2023 of special purpose financial reporting under the project "Improving higher education in Ukraine for the sake of results."

The project is supported by a loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).

The Report on the results of the control event, which was conducted in accordance with the International Standards of Supreme Audit Institutions (ISSAI), was adopted at the meeting on June 6.

The head of the Accounting Chamber, Olha Pishchanska, is responsible for conducting control measures.

The project will be implemented from the end of 2021 and generally involves a loan of USD 200 million from the IBRD.

The Report on the use of these funds is prepared by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

Therefore, in the Report for 2023, the Accounting Chamber recommended that the MES eliminate these and other deficiencies by December 31, 2024.

Yevhen Kudriavets, the First Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, who was present at the meeting, noted that the recommendations mentioned in the Report will be taken into account by the Ministry and processed within the specified period.

After approval at the meeting of the Accounting Chamber, the Report will be published on the institution's official website, as well as sent to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Accounting Chamber made changes to the Work Plan for 2024 at a meeting on June 10, adding to the previously planned audits control measures related to the activities of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine in the field of ensuring the functioning of the national economy in a special period; the use of budget funds for military engineering and fortification facilities, as well as an audit of the gambling business.