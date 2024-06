Fu and Van der Heijden signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between UNICEF and Xinhua News Agency. Photo by Xinhua/Li Rui.

President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua met with Kitty van der Heijden, deputy executive director for partnerships, at the global headquarters of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

Together, they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between UNICEF and Xinhua News Agency.

Fu said that Xinhua has maintained long-standing friendly cooperation with UNICEF, adding that "UNICEF was among the first UN agencies to establish a cooperative relationship with Xinhua."

In 2009, the two parties signed a cooperation memorandum and have jointly organized multiple large-scale international public welfare events ever since.

"With UNICEF's support, Xinhua has conducted global journalistic activities that promote the protection of children's rights and their healthy development, effectively raising international awareness of child-related issues, achieving positive social responses, and receiving widespread acclaim," – said Fu.

Fu said that he looked forward to this signing event because it served as a new beginning to further strengthen cooperation in news reporting and thematic activities, opening a new chapter in the strategic partnership between Xinhua and UNICEF.

In the future, Xinhua will continue to enhance its cooperation with UN agencies, including UNICEF, exploring more innovative cooperation methods to contribute more significantly to the betterment of human welfare.

Fu thanked the UNICEF office in China for sending a representative to attend and speak at the fifth World Media Summit and welcomed UNICEF leaders to visit China, attend the upcoming sixth World Media Summit, and visit Xinhua.

Van der Heijden expressed appreciation for the long-term friendly cooperation between UNICEF and Xinhua, emphasizing that as an international news agency, Xinhua has been playing a significant role in the development and promotion of UNICEF's global initiatives.

The organization will further strengthen its cooperation with Xinhua to jointly promote the healthy development of global children's initiatives, she said.

Van der Heijden also presented Fu with a certificate of appreciation to recognize his support and contribution to UN children's initiatives.