UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications Melissa Fleming presents President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua at the UN headquarters in New York. Photo by Xinhua/Li Rui.

President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua met with UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications Melissa Fleming, during which the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the UN headquarters in New York.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

At the meeting, Fu said that Xinhua not only reports on UN activities but also engages in extensive exchanges and cooperation with UN agencies globally.

"Xinhua is one of the most active media organizations worldwide in reporting UN affairs and maintains close cooperation with several UN agencies on public welfare projects," – Fu said.

He noted that Xinhua was invited to join the UN SDG Media Compact in 2023, which led to the signing of the current MoU that elevates bilateral cooperation to the level of a strategic partnership.

In September 2018, the United Nations launched the SDG Media Compact, an initiative to advance awareness of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Fu emphasized Xinhua's commitment to focusing on the UN themes of peace and development, saying that Xinhua strives to spread the voice of the UN across the globe through Xinhua's global network.

Reviewing the successful hosting of the fifth World Media Summit and the preparations for the upcoming sixth summit in October, Fu invited Fleming to visit China, attend the summit, and visit Xinhua.

For her part, Fleming expressed appreciation for Xinhua's longstanding commitment to developing relations with the United Nations and its efforts toward achieving the UN 2030 SDGs.

The UN official expressed a strong interest in comprehensive cooperation with Xinhua, saying that she looks forward to growing coverage of UN activities by Xinhua. She also echoed Fu's sentiments on elevating their cooperation to the level of a strategic partnership.

The two sides agreed to further deepen exchanges and cooperation in the fields of news and information, conduct high-level visits, and enhance public awareness of the UN SDGs.