112 combat clashes take place on the front on June 14 – General Staff

Share:













Copied



On June 14, there were 112 combat clashes at the front; the situation on the Pokrovske Axis remains the most tense, as in previous days.

According to data at 10 a.m., on June 15, a total of 31 combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day.

The occupiers carried out 12 airstrikes using 19 air defense systems, 547 attacks on Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) positions, and 18 kamikaze drones for strikes.

On the Kharkiv Axis, since the beginning of the day, russian terrorists have tried to push our soldiers from their positions three times. The attack was repulsed near Tykhe, and the battle continues in two locations in the area of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiyansk Axis, five clashes are currently ongoing in the areas of Petropavlivka, Andriyivka, Hrekivka, and Nevske settlements; the occupiers are trying to knock units out of their positions, the situation is under control.

On the Siversk Axis, the enemy attacks near Rozdolivka without success.

As in the previous day, the most tense situation remains on the Pokrovsky Axis. There are now three combat clashes in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, and Novoselivka Persha, and the same number of attacks have already been repulsed.

On the Kurakhove Axis, five attempts by the enemy to wedge themselves into the Ukrainian defense near Pobieda and Paraskoviyivka were successfully repelled.

Since the beginning of the day on the Vremivka Axis, AFU soldiers have been repelling an attack in the Staromayorske area; the situation is under control.

On the Orikhiv Axis, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to dislodge Ukrainian soldiers from their positions in the area of ​​Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

On the rest of the axes, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 13, a total of 87 combat clashes took place at the front; the most tense situation was on the Pokrovske Axis.