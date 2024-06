During meeting, Zelenskyy thanked Pope Francis for his prayers for peace for Ukraine

Share:













Copied



During his visit to Italy, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Pope Francis and thanked him for his prayers for peace for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy announced this on the Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"During my visit to Italy, I met with Pope Francis. I thank His Holiness for his prayers for peace for Ukraine, spiritual closeness with our people, and humanitarian aid for our people," he said.

Zelenskyy also said that they discussed the consequences of russian aggression against Ukraine, russian air terror and the difficult situation in the energy sector.

They also talked about the Peace Formula, the role of the Holy See in establishing a just and sustainable peace for Ukraine, expectations from the Global Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine appreciates the Vatican's participation in the Peace Summit and efforts aimed at bringing peace closer, in particular, regarding the return of Ukrainian children kidnapped by russia.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 15-16, the Bürgenstock resort in Switzerland will host the Peace Summit, which Ukraine expects will become a platform that will start the future peace process.

In March, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summoned the Apostolic Nuncio due to Pope Francis' statement regarding the "white flag" in support of negotiations between Ukraine and russia.

In March, Pope Francis also called on russia and Ukraine to exchange all prisoners in the "all for all" format.