Explosion rings out in Kyiv, combat work on UAVs carried out uptown

Share:













Copied



On the afternoon of June 14, explosions were heard in Kyiv. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the work of air defense against a russian drone.

"According to the information of the Air Force on the outskirts of Kyiv, combat work is being conducted against the enemy's unmanned aerial vehicle. Stay in shelters until the air alarm goes off!" Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed that in the Kyiv Region, air defense work is being carried out against an enemy UAV.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the night of Friday, June 14, russia launched a combined strike from the air on Ukraine, launching 31 weapons, including 14 missiles and 17 kamikaze drones, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 7 enemy missiles and 17 UAVs.

In particular, during the massive russian shelling in the Khmelnytskyi Region, 11 air weapons were destroyed. The attack caused a fire at an infrastructure facility.