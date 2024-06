Share:













The large manufacturer of mineral fertilizers Rivneazot (Rivne Region), which is part of the Ostchem company, restarted the basic workshops for the production of mineral fertilizers - the ammonia workshop (A-2), the non-concentrated nitric acid workshop and the ammonium nitrate production workshop.

This is stated in the press service of Group DF, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the capacity of the launched ammonia line is 650 tons of ammonia per day, non-concentrated nitric acid is 1,000 tons of nitric acid per day.

The ammonium nitrate workshop will operate at the maximum capacity of the ammonia line - a minimum of 40,000 tons of nitrate per month.

"After the completion of the planned repair campaign, the plant was successfully restarted. We can say with confidence that we have prepared for the new high season. We tested the products after the modernization of production - the quality fully meets the standards. The products are shipped to customers all over the country, the company is gaining momentum in proportion to the growth in demand. All our logistics capabilities are engaged to the maximum for quick delivery of products to our customers. I am confident that all contracts will be fulfilled clearly and on time, just like during the previous sowing season," said chairman of the board of Rivneazot, Mykhailo Zabluda.

According to the report, during the 2024 spring-summer campaign at Rivneazot, the operation of the gas synthesis preparation unit was resumed and the ammonia synthesis unit was modernized.

"All works were carried out within the scope of Ostchem's investment program, which started two years ago and is accompanied by significant investments in the fixed assets of the plant. The purpose of investments in CAPEX is to optimize cost ratios, reduce losses of various types of energy and, accordingly, improve the indicators of the cost of finished products," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the situation in the energy industry led to an increase in demand for nitrogen fertilizers by 15-20%.

In 2023, Ostchem enterprises increased the production of fertilizers by 19.5% to 2.1 million tons.

The Ostchem holding unites the nitrogen chemistry enterprises of Group DF.

Group DF is a diversified international group of companies whose business is represented in 11 countries in Europe and Asia.

The main areas of activity of the group are nitrogen, titanium and gas businesses.

The founder and owner of Group DF is businessman Dmytro Firtash.