Share:













Copied



The Presidential Office released the full text of the 10-year bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and the United States to strengthen Kyiv's defense capabilities, which was signed on June 13 in Italy at the G7 summit.

This follows from a statement posted on the website of the Presidential Office.

In particular, the security agreement contains nine articles, as well as an appendix. Provides principles of cooperation, cooperation in the field of defense and security; cooperation in the field of economic recovery and reforms. The agreement also outlines cooperation in the field of economic recovery and reforms.

According to the document, the parties recognize that Ukraine will not be safe until its sovereignty and territorial integrity are fully restored through the establishment of a just peace that respects Ukraine's rights under international law, including the UN Charter.

Therefore, the parties will cooperate to achieve a just and lasting peace that will have broad global support. The United States welcomes Ukraine's ongoing efforts, in particular through the Ukrainian Peace Formula, aimed at involving the international community in establishing the principles of a just and sustainable peace.

The full text of the Bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and the United States of America.

The agreement, signed on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy, should be a step on the way to Ukraine's future membership in NATO and confirms the support of the United States of Kyiv in the protection of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Earlier, Ukraine concluded a security agreement with Japan, which provides for the provision of USD 4.5 billion in aid in 2024.